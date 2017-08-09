Metiria Turei resigns as Green co-leader

Green Party co-leader Metiria Turei has announced she's stepping down from her leadership role and will retire from politics at the election.

Ms Turei said her admission of benefit fraud had put her family under "extreme scrutiny" and it led to her making the decision to resign on Wednesday evening.

"The scrutiny of my family has become unbearable, frankly. They don't deserve the degree of scrutiny that they have suffered from and I have a duty to them to protect them from that. That is my first duty and always has been."

The Greens will elect a new woman co-leader at its AGM next year. That means James Shaw will be the sole leader taking the party into the election.

Ms Turei will no longer be on the party's list but will be campaigning in the Te Tai Tonga electorate, which Labour won convincingly at the last election.

Her resignation comes after Green MPs Kennedy Graham and David Clendon quit the party caucus on Tuesday in protest after her admission of benefit fraud and the subsequent fallout.



Ms Turei says she had the confidence of her caucus, but her personal story was getting in the way of the Green Party's ability to communicate its key messages.

"If I continue as co-leader I will hinder the success of the kaupapa, and the kaupapa is to change this Government and make the sure the Greens are at the very heart of that Government. That is what I've been working for fifteen years for…I will do anything that's necessary to bring that about."