Motels no solution to homeless - trust

A Northland housing trust says buying motels won't solve the country's homeless problem.

The Government's considering buying commercial accommodation to expand its supply of transitional housing.

But Ricky Houghton of He Korowai Trust says there's 32 people in emergency accommodation in Kaitaia alone, and buying motels is the wrong strategy.

"I would encourage the Government to have a look at the models that we've developed, the housing solutions we've developed up in the far north, and come and give us a hand."

The trust aims to have the 32 homeless in houses within three months.

He says there are no private rental properties in the area - seven houses looked after by the trust are currently housing nine adults and 43 children.

"They can go from the street to the car, to emergency accommodation - [but] we can have them in their own home, on their own land, in 30 days. That is by far a better option for the families that are currently using emergency accommodation."

