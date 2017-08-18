Move over, Greens: Paula Bennett says it's time for National to 'own' the conversation on environmental issues

Paula Bennett hopes the Greens' woes will put more focus on her own party's environmental track record.

Support for the Greens has plummeted in recent polling. The latest - Thursday's TVNZ-Colmar Brunton poll - shows them at 4 percent, and at risk of being booted from Parliament altogether.

Speaking on Friday morning, the Deputy Prime Minister said the Greens are "people of integrity" and will be rocked by Metiria Turei's failed gamble.

"Literally a few short weeks ago they were at 15 percent, and now to be below five, for them will be a real shock," she told The AM Show.

If the Greens don't make it back into Parliament, Ms Bennett says it'll give National a chance to "own" the conversation on environmental issues.

"We're big on the environment and I don't think National often gets a word in there as much because the Greens used to sort of own that space a little bit. I'm Climate Change Minister and all that sort of stuff, so if it means owning the environment and the difference we're making in it and how supportive we are, then we might go for that."

National's environmental record over the past nine years has often come under criticism from both political opponents and environmental lobby groups.

Green with envy?

The Greens hoped Ms Turei's revelations she lied to WINZ in the 1990s to get extra money would galvanise support on the left, but it appears to have backfired spectacularly. An initial jump in the polls was short-lived, after it became apparent Ms Turei had left out crucial details of her story, and evidence she was committing electoral fraud around the same time also surfaced.

The beneficiary of the Greens' slide in support has been Labour, up to 37 percent in Thursday's poll - a massive 14 points above where it was before Jacinda Ardern took the leadership.

Despite a memorandum of understanding between Labour and the Greens, deputy Labour leader Kelvin Davis says he doesn't mind picking up fleeing Green voters.

"We're happy to take votes from anywhere. I see the Nats have gone down 3 percent, so we're also happy about that. We're focused on what Labour has to do to be in the best position possible to lead the Government."