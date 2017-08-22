National aims to complete TPP 11 by 2020

The National party aims to get the Trans Pacific Partnership 11 agreement over the line by 2020 if it is re-elected to Government.

Prime Minister Bill English said at an announcement in Pukekohe, south Auckland, on Tuesday that the party would deliver "the biggest trade push that New Zealand's ever had".

National plans to form free trade agreements with the European Union, the United Kingdom (post-Brexit), Sri Lanka, Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

"We will work to unlock markets with 2.5 billion new consumers for the benefit of large and small exporters and their workers in every region of New Zealand," National trade spokesperson Todd McClay says.

In addition to the TPP 11, National plans to finalise free trade negotiations with Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru (The Pacific Alliance) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) countries.

It would also update free trade agreements with China, Singapore and South East Asia.

The TPP 11 was formed after the US withdrew from the controversial Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement when President Donald Trump came to power.

Labour has opposed signing TPP 11 in its current form, and New Zealand First has also opposed it. Labour finance spokesperson Grant Robertson said New Zealand should renegotiate a TPP deal that blocks offshore buyers from purchasing existing homes.

Newshub.