National announces second language for all primary students

National will pump an extra $160 million into primary schools to ensure all students have access to learning a second language.
It's part of a four-pronged education policy announced at National's campaign launch today, costing $379 million in total.
Digital learning will also be a focus with the launch of "Digital Academies" - similar to the Trades Academies.
"We want our young people to have the best opportunity to take advantage of new technology - to become the next Mark Zuckerberg or Rod Drury or Frances Valentine," Bill English said.
Maths is also a focus, with a $126 million injection to raise achievement in primary students.
The major education policy announcement includes an expansion to National Standards. Called National Standards Plus, parents will be able to track their children's progress online.
