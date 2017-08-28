National uses a comedian to reach youth

Politicians don't tend to seek out mockery, but Auckland Central MP Nikki Kaye has done exactly that - all in the name of getting more votes.

The Minister of Education and Youth sat down with comedian Tom Sainsbury, whose videos using Snapchat's face-swap function to poke fun at politicians have gained attention online.

It's that attention, particularly with youth who may not be interested in politics, politicians like Ms Kaye want to exploit.

Politicians using social media to relate to voters can be risky territory.

Prime Minister Bill English's "celebrating the America's Cup victory" video was forced and inauthentic. His "pineapple and spaghetti pizza", on the other hand, gathered worldwide attention.

It's a total gamble, but with the Ardern-ageddon gaining momentum, maybe the National Party is prepared to take the risk.

Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett and Transport Minister Simon Bridges are Sainsbury's prime targets - he says their strong Kiwi accents and mannerisms make them easy to impersonate.

Watch the video.

Newshub.