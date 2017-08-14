New Zealand election 2017: How do I vote?

This year, the over-18s of New Zealand get the chance to decide what the next Government looks like.

Politicians elected by the public make decisions on behalf of voters, like whether certain laws should be introduced or changed.

Here's what you need to know in order to enrol and vote in the 2017 General Election - including how to vote early, how to vote from overseas and what happens if you’re at work on election day.

When is the election?

The election is on September 23.

In New Zealand, elections are held every three years and they are always on a Saturday to minimise clashing with work or religion. The Government chooses the election date, and may do so strategically.

When can I vote?

You can either vote on the day of the election - September 23 - or ahead of time from Monday September 11.

On election day community halls, schools and other public places will be open from 9am-7pm for voting. Teams will visit hospitals and rest homes so people with less mobility can vote.

How do I vote early?

More and more people have been casting early votes in recent years. You don’t need a special reason to vote early, and it’s pretty much the same process as voting on election day.

Selected polling booths across the country will be open for advance voting from Monday 11 September.

Information about where you can vote and opening hours will be available on the Electoral Commission website closer to election day.

How do I vote?

First you must enrol to vote. If you’re already enrolled but have since moved house, you’ll need to update your details.

To enrol either:

Go to www.elections.org.nz to enrol online

Download a form to be returned via freepost, via fax or scanning.

Visit a PostShop.

Get an enrolment form sent to your house by calling 0800 36 76 56 or texting your address to 3676.

You need to enrol by September 22, the day before the election.

You'll be sent information about your local voting places as well as your EasyVote card a couple of weeks before the election. If you take the card along to the polling booth with you, it’ll make the process faster - but it doesn't matter if you forget it.

It’s easiest to vote inside your electorate. If you vote away from home there will be an extra form to fill out.



Do I have to enrol?

Yes. You’re legally required to enrol if you are eligible to vote.

You could be fined $100 if you don’t enrol - and $200 if you’ve been fined before and still haven’t enrolled to vote.

But you don’t have to vote if you don’t want to.

Who can enrol and vote?

Anyone who is over the age of 18.

New Zealand citizens and permanent residents who have lived in New Zealand continuously for one year or longer at some point.

People who are Cook Island Māori, Australian, Niuean or Tokelauan can enrol to vote if they have lived in New Zealand continuously for a year. If you’re from any of those countries, you do not have to hold a New Zealand resident visa to vote.

You cannot vote if you are on a visa that requires you to leave New Zealand on a set date. That includes work, student or visitor visas.

Can I take a selfie while I'm voting?

You can't take photos in the booth with your voting paper but you can take a selfie outside the polling booth. You should be given a sticker saying you've voted. Take as many selfies as you like wearing that sticker.