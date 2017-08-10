Newshub poll: Women key driver behind Jacinda Ardern's surge

The switch in leader created a massive surge for Labour in the polls and this is proof it's being driven by women.

"I think women will just be looking for the best candidate - I hope to continue to earn that support," Ms Ardern told Newshub.

The surge in female support also follows the controversy over work and family issues from last week.

She fiercely defended women in the workplace about what she's called "unacceptable" questions, taking down The AM Show host Mark Richardson in a powerful segment.

"I said what I thought needed to be said and if people rally around that, so be it," Ms Ardern said.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Bill English's supporters are a bit more on the male side, but he's not perturbed.

"The vote in the election won't be about gender, it will be about economic opportunities," he told Newshub.

Ardern's age not scaring off voters

Ms Ardern is 37 years old, and in her words, is "youth adjacent".

But it hasn't scared voters away. When asked: Is Jacinda Ardern old enough to be Prime Minister?

Seventy-nine percent said yes with just 17 percent saying no, and 4 percent answered 'don't know'.