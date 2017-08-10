Newshub poll: Women key driver behind Jacinda Ardern's surge

Newshub has identified a key reason for Jacinda Ardern's surge in the polls - it's women.
Labour jumped to 33 percent support in the latest Newshub-Reid Research poll and almost two-thirds of that vote (63 percent) comes from women.
On the other hand, National's support comes mostly from men. Less than half of those who said they'd vote for National were women.
But it's comparisons with previous polls which is where you really see the 'Jacinda Effect' in action.
When Andrew Little was Labour leader, 55 percent of its supporters were women. Now with Ms Ardern, it's jumped up 8 percent to 63 percent.
The switch in leader created a massive surge for Labour in the polls and this is proof it's being driven by women.
"I think women will just be looking for the best candidate - I hope to continue to earn that support," Ms Ardern told Newshub.
The surge in female support also follows the controversy over work and family issues from last week.
She fiercely defended women in the workplace about what she's called "unacceptable" questions, taking down The AM Show host Mark Richardson in a powerful segment.
"I said what I thought needed to be said and if people rally around that, so be it," Ms Ardern said.
Meanwhile Prime Minister Bill English's supporters are a bit more on the male side, but he's not perturbed.
"The vote in the election won't be about gender, it will be about economic opportunities," he told Newshub.
Ardern's age not scaring off voters
Ms Ardern is 37 years old, and in her words, is "youth adjacent".
But it hasn't scared voters away. When asked: Is Jacinda Ardern old enough to be Prime Minister?
Seventy-nine percent said yes with just 17 percent saying no, and 4 percent answered 'don't know'.
"They'll be looking at skills at competency rather than questions of age," Ms Ardern said.
Mr English, 55, also doesn't think age will be a factor.
"It's more about whether you're tested or not," he said.
NZ thinks English more 'capable' than Ardern
The contest will also be judged on capability. When asked: Who has the better skill set to run the country?
Fifty-one percent said Bill English, with 32 percent voting for Ms Ardern and 17 percent remaining unsure.
"My skills have been tried and tested - that's for sure. But the big opportunity ahead is to build on what we've achieved," Mr English said.
Ms Ardern isn't letting the result get her down, saying: "I would expect the Prime Minister to have some home ground advantage."
