Newshub-Reid Research poll: Jacinda Ardern rivals Bill English as preferred Prime Minister

There is now a real contest for Prime Minister with Jacinda Ardern on near even footing with Bill English as preferred Prime Minister.

In the latest Newshub-Reid Research poll, Ms Ardern has had a surge of 19.6 points, up to 26.3 percent.

That puts her just 1.4 percent behind Bill English.

In the last Newshub poll, Ms Ardern was sitting at 8.7 percent, ahead of her then-leader Andrew Little who was on 7.1. That means 15.8 percent wanted someone from Labour as Prime Minister - Ms Ardern has added an extra 10.5 percent to that by taking the reins.

In comparison to her rise, Bill English has gone up 2.9 points since the last Newshub poll - putting him at 27.7 percent.