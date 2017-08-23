Newsreader announced as NZ First candidate

Former newsreader and broadcaster Jenny Marcroft will represent New Zealand First in the Tamaki electorate in next month's general election.



She's one of 17 candidates announced by the party on Wednesday to contest electorates in the Auckland region.'

"Jenny Marcroft is a most talented communicator," NZ First leader Winston Peters said.

"With over 30 years of front line experience in the broadcasting world she brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our team."

List MP Mahesh Bindra will again contest the Mr Roskill electorate.

The party's Central Auckland region chairman Julian Paul will represent the party in Epsom.

NZN.