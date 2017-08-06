No capital gains tax yet - Jacinda Ardern

Labour will not campaign for a capital gains tax in the run up to September's general election, new leader Jacinda Ardern has reaffirmed.

Having ascended to the leadership last week on the back of Andrew Little's resignation, Ms Ardern re-stated her position on a number of issues during an interview with TV1's Q&A on Sunday.

With just seven weeks to go to the election, she said there was not enough time to generate a capital gains tax policy.

However, the party would give a mandate to a tax working group "to look at the way that we tax assets and wealth in New Zealand" after the election, she said.

"We do not tax assets and wealth the same way as other countries do and if you want to look at inequality then it is necessary that we do that," she said.

The Greens have called for a capital gains tax on all residential properties, bar the family home.

Ms Ardern also said she would not be discussing which parties Labour would be willing to work with or what a future coalition government might look like until after the election, if it was necessary.

She would also not be campaigning to change the retirement age of 65, but would close down legislation allowing charter schools to seek funding while having the freedom to diverge from the national teaching curriculum.

"Charter schools are gone," she said.

"[But] any charter school that exists now that has qualified teachers that will teach to curriculum, they have got the ability to transition into being an integrated school or a school of special character."

That would likely include charter schools run by Labour candidate Willie Jackson, who told The AM Show last week Te Kura Maori o Waatea in south Auckland has been a success.

NZN / Newshub.