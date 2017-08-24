Nominations for Parliament open Thursday

The Electoral Commission will start accepting candidate nominations for next month's General Election from Thursday.

Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy signed the writ giving the Electoral Commission the go-ahead for the election on Wednesday.

""The issue of the writ is a key constitutional step in the election process," chief electoral officer Alicia Wright said.

"It sets out the dates for the candidate nominations to close, election day and the date the writ must be returned showing the successful electoral candidates."

Political parties have until Monday to enter their bulk nominations for registered electoral and list candidates.

Individual nominations close on Tuesday and a full list of candidates will be available from Wednesday.

