NZ First accidentally endorses drug and alcohol abuse

New Zealand First has appeared to endorse the use of abuse of drugs and alcohol.
On the justice section of its website, as part of "the future of criminal law reform", the party states it supports "attitudes which encourage rather than attack the abuse of drugs and alcohol".
Media advisor Rebecca Barclay told Newshub they accidentally left a word off the sentence. It should read "attitudes which encourage rehabilitation rather than attack the abuse of drugs and alcohol".
As of Thursday morning, the wording on the website had not been fixed.
It's not the first time a political party has made a glaring grammatical error online, though.
In 2011 an unfinished ACT election policy section was published on their website where instead of policy descriptions, there were lines of latin words and names of various kinds of meat.
