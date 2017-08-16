NZ First announces new candidates

Long-serving Wellington City Councillor Andy Foster will stand for NZ First in the September 23 election.

The party has announced he's been selected to contest the Wellington Central seat.

Mr Foster has been a councillor since 1992 and has chaired major committees.

Wellington Central is a safe Labour seat, Grant Robertson retained it with a majority of 8267 votes in 2014.

NZ First also announced it's putting up businessman Alok Gupta in Hutt South, Lisa Close in Ōhāriu and Talani Meikle in Rimutaka.

NZ First holds one electorate seat, Northland, which leader Winston Peters won in a by-election in 2015.

NZN