NZ politicians' best and worst insults

Kelvin Davis isn't the first Kiwi politician to take a crack at the opposition, and won't be the last.

At the weekend, the newly crowned Labour deputy leader, on live TV, lashed out at no fewer than seven high-ranking MPs before he was brought to heel.

Some of his cracks were clever - "Paula Bennett [has] mastered the Lynn of Tawa effect" - some of it cruel - "Jonathan Coleman, the doctor of death".

And his attack on Gerry Brownlee was quite simply surreal - "We've got Gerry Brownlee, who's got the energy of a small hill."

But if the Te Tai Tokerau MP wants to make a career of slinging mud, he's come to the right place.

Here's some of the greatest insults Parliament has heard, and some of the worst.

CLEVER QUIPS

Winston Peters on Gerry Brownlee, 2005

"It is like asking a kindergarten teacher to explain algebra - he just gets that mystified look about him and starts to yell and scream nonsense in frustration."

Tau Henare on Hone Harawira, 2011

"So racist he has chocolate milk in his cup of tea."

John Key on David Cunliffe, 2014

"David Cunliffe remains as popular in the Labour caucus as a pussy cat at Gareth Morgan's house."

Nandor Tanczos on the rest of Parliament, 2000s

"Drunk in charge of a country."