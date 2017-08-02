Opinion: Five things Labour can do to fix their outdated hoardings

OPINION: An image of a Labour hoarding with Andrew Little's face cut out is an unusual fix to an important question: what's Labour going to do about all of its promotional material?

Their election hoardings were made out of date pretty soon after they were erected, when Andrew Little stood down and Jacinda Ardern took his place as leader, with Kelvin Davis as deputy.

All of that hard work, a lot of it from volunteers, has now gone to waste. What's Labour to do - should it tear down all the billboards and created new ones from scratch?