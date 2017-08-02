Opinion: Five things Labour can do to fix their outdated hoardings

OPINION: An image of a Labour hoarding with Andrew Little's face cut out is an unusual fix to an important question: what's Labour going to do about all of its promotional material?
Their election hoardings were made out of date pretty soon after they were erected, when Andrew Little stood down and Jacinda Ardern took his place as leader, with Kelvin Davis as deputy.
All of that hard work, a lot of it from volunteers, has now gone to waste. What's Labour to do - should it tear down all the billboards and created new ones from scratch?
We at Newshub have created some alternative ideas.
- How would you 'fix' Labour's hoardings? Email digital@newshub.co.nz
Option 1: Cover Andrew Little's face with a sticker of Kelvin Davis.
Why on earth would you re-print the entire billboard when half of it's perfectly fine? It's a waste - so only replace what you need to.
Get your print shop to make a couple of stickers and shove Kelvin's face in there. If you size it right, who will know the difference?
You can even replace the volunteers with children and stepladders. Children love using stickers.
Option 2: Show Labour is really standing with the people - leave a hole for people to pose with Jacinda. (Courtesy: Hayden Eastmond-Mein)
Let people prove they really #StandWithHer: a fairground-esque frame is ripe for the social media takings.
Just think about it. A "#StandWithJacinda" hashtag would gather them together for advertising fodder. You're getting the millennials involved with voting in the one way they truly understand - through selfies and social media.
Option 3: Just paint over it in red
Go the traditional route by only having the party leader featured. History shows having both leader and deputy on the board inspires the deputy to overthrow their leader (DISCLAIMER: this may not be actually true).
A lick of red paint is cheap and easy. Clearly there was some forward thinking involved, putting Jacinda on it in the first place.
Option 4: Cut out Little completely
Halve the billboard. You don't need one that big. Just chop Andrew out altogether, maybe be a bit creative about it and make some funky shapes with it.
The focus will be on what really matters: Jacinda, Labour, and the importance of heading to the polls on September 23, no matter who you're going to vote for.
Disclaimer: This may unbalance the billboard somewhat. Don't be surprised if it falls over.
Option 5: Cover the entire board with photos of cats instead.
Cats are great. This particular board is next to Gareth Morgan's. And my boss said I should come up with five ideas because it's a round number.
Breanna Barraclough is a digital producer for Newshub.