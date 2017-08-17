Parliament's winners, losers and most scandalous

Former National Party president Michelle Boag and left-leaning political commentator Chris Trotter take a look at the past three years in Parliament, and what it means for this year's election.

The pair spoke to Duncan Garner on The AM Show - here's what they had to say.

Biggest loser

Boag: "Metiria Turei. You have to judge a scandal by where someone started at the beginning and where they ended up. Murray McCully, Saudi sheep deal - still there, right? He retired of his own volition. Some of those other scandals, exactly the same.

"But with Metiria, she started up there and unless she wins Te Tai Tonga, she's out of Parliament. It's the greatest fall."

Trotter: "Andrew Little. He stood to be Prime Minister. With the best will in the world, you could not have said that about Metiria.

"I think the man must be feeling, even worse than having just lost the job he's seen the successor just outshine him so comprehensively... the contrast not just with Andrew, but all of her predecessors going back to her mentor Helen Clark, she has just thrown them all into shadow."

"Not many people get a chance to be Prime Minister, and lose it."

Biggest winner

Boag: "Jacinda, clearly, I think. The question is whether she's an even bigger winner - we'll find out in six weeks' time. There's no doubt the first couple of weeks she's had a great entry into the role of leader.

"I think she has exceeded expectations... which is what David Lange did. He came in and all of a sudden people were listening... She's definitely changed the game."

Trotter: "It's got to be Jacinda."