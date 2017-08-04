Patrick Gower: Jacinda Ardern must rule out Metiria Turei if she won't stand down

Update: Since this piece was published, Metiria Turei has ruled herself out of a ministerial role, should the Greens form part of the next Government. Click here to read Patrick Gower's updated opinion piece.

OPINION: If Jacinda Ardern is to be a strong leader, then she must rule out Metiria Turei from any meaningful role in a Labour-led Government.

Just condemning Turei will not be enough - Ardern has to publicly say that the Greens co-leader will not be deputy Prime Minister or a Cabinet minister.

At the very least, Ardern must stop Turei from getting the Social Development portfolio.

The hard political reality is that Turei is truly hurting the left - she could be what helps keep National in power.

Ruling Winston Peters out of Government at a similar point in the 2008 election was a very successful move, and Ardern should be looking to copy that.

Ardern needs to "do a Key". There is no doubt that a big, courageous call on the Turei issue by Ardern would really resonate with the public and further her and Labour's momentum.

Obviously ruling the Greens out of Government altogether or breaking the memorandum of understanding would be stupid - but getting rid of Turei would be politically smart for Ardern.

The only other option to stop the pain is for Turei to stand down herself.

She is such a titan in the Green movement, there is no way the MPs could force her to go - it would have to be Turei's own call. It would be a massive call.

The latest findings in a Newshub investigation show she cannot be trusted and that the Greens have lost control of the story.

As the political cliche goes, this story is not going away anytime soon. Turei is once again taking attention away from Labour for all the wrong reasons, right when it is enjoying the Jacinda effect.

The latest Newshub-Reid Research poll says it all: 74 percent say Turei was wrong to lie to get a bigger benefit.