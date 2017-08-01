Patrick Gower: Jacinda's on fire, National should be frightened

OPINION: Powerful, composed, eloquent - and actually quite funny.

Those are the words that sum up Jacinda Ardern's first press conference as Labour leader.

And the word that must sum up National's feelings right now - frightened.

The press conference showed many things - first and foremost, that Ardern brings energy.

She looks and acts like a leader.



She has presence.

She isn't anxious - she looks in control.

She doesn't look reluctant - she looks ready.

And importantly, Jacinda Ardern has got that valuable political ingredient - vibe. She has got serious vibe.

One of her weaknesses was supposedly that "she doesn't want it". Well, she has got it now - and looks like she really wants it.

If National aren't scared now - they should be.

Because if anyone can cause a political "youthquake", it's Jacinda.