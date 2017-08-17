People power saves rare kiwi from water pipeline - for now

Plans to build a pipeline through a kiwi sanctuary have seemingly halted in the face of growing public backlash.

More than 18,000 people signed a petition opposing the pipeline to take fresh water that originates in Mount Aspiring National Park, pipe it out to ships 6km offshore and export it in bulk.

The petition was delivered to Parliament on Wednesday and received by Green Party environment spokeswoman Eugenie Sage.

It was launched by ActionStation following a Newshub exclusive in April that revealed the planned pipeline would run through a sanctuary for the rare Haast tokoeka kiwi (the southern brown kiwi).

There are just over 400 Haast tokoeka left in Aotearoa. 33 of them are believed to live near the pipeline.

Okuru Enterprises, now trading as Alpine Pure, first applied for consent to pipe water from Tuning Fork Creek on the West Coast more than 20 years ago and renewed its consents last year.