Peter Dunne's bowtie stolen in election billboard attack

Mr Dunne is the MP for Ohariu, a battleground electorate that could see him lose the seat he's held since 2008 if Labour's candidate Greg O'Connor gets enough votes.



He's not the only politician who had a hoarding targeted; Labour, National and the Māori party have also been attacked.

Māori Party co-leader Marama Fox tweeted a photo of billboards of both the Maori and National Parties lying on the ground. They appear to have been beaten and smashed to the ground, and Ms Fox said it's the "first vandalised billboard".