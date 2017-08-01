Politicians react to Jacinda Ardern

Politicians are reacting to the news that Jacinda Ardern is now the leader of the Labour party. While many MPs have put aside politics and offered their congratulations, others have been critical of the move and how it will affect Labour.

Prime Minister Bill English said Ms Ardern will be a "competent" leader but she wouldn't be a game-changer for Labour.

"I'm sure she's a competent politician. The real problem for her is the Labour Party and their lack of progress over nine years and in the end that's what put the pressure on Andrew Little," he said.

"I think she's got some real challenges particularly with the lack of momentum and ideas within the Labour Party."



Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett said: "I didn't actually think that Andrew Little is their main problem to be honest. I think it's just that their whole sort of policies aren't really resonating so I'd say they've got a bit of work to do."

"She's always said that she didn't want that job, and I suppose she's sort of found herself there today."

"They don't look like a party that's ready to lead the whole country and I think that won't be solved by just a change of leadership."

National's campaign manager Steven Joyce said: "I think the public will be a bit surprised and bemused that Labour think this is the right time to change their leader."

ACT leader David Seymour said: "Good on her and good luck to her but what's she ever done?"

"I don't think it's credible to have a 39-year-old Prime Minister in coalition with Metiria Turei and Winston Peters."

Māori party co-leader Te Uroroa Flavell said: "We've always been counted out by Labour to be frank...the theory is that those circumstances have changed from today with the new leadership team."

Education Minister Nikki Kaye, who has battled with Ms Ardern in the past over the Auckland Central seat, said: "Congratulations to Jacinda, I've actually just sent a message to her congratulating her."

"I think New Zealanders will make that decision but obviously the party have confidence in her so I want to be gracious and say congratulations," Ms Kaye said.

"I'm very confident we have an amazing Prime Minister in Bill English."

Greens co-leader Metiria Turei said: "I've really enjoyed working with Andrew Little over the past years. He's a man with great integrity and I'm sad that he's no longer the leader."

"But I've also worked with Jacinda Ardern over a number of years in Parliament, I hold her in very high regard and I'm very pleased that she has this new role as leader and I'm looking forward to working with her to change the Government in September."

Labour MP Trevor Mallard said: "She's fiercely intelligent, very like Helen Clark in that way, but she's also got the advantage of youth and vibe and the ability to connect probably better than Helen did."

Newshub.