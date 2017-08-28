Second languages: Good idea, but can't be done - principals

Principals are scoffing at the Government's plans to have all primary schoolkids learning a second language in two years' time.

The policy was the centrepiece of the National Party campaign launch on Sunday afternoon, but even then there was confusion over when it would start.

Prime Minister Bill English said from day one, while Education Minister Nikki Kaye said it would kick off in around two years' time.

Mr English told The AM Show on Monday morning the money would be allocated in next year's Budget, and the scheme would roll out in the "next couple of years after that".

But Whetu Cormick, president of the NZ Principals' Federation, told host Duncan Garner Mr English was "out of touch".

He said there aren't enough teachers to cover the basic curriculum or te reo Maori, let alone languages like French and Mandarin.

"The fact of the matter is we have a teacher supply issue right across the country," said Mr Cormick, saying "thousands" more would be needed to offer second languages.