Calls for Metiria Turei to resign

There are calls Friday morning for Metiria Turei to resign the Green Party co-leadership, following new revelations about her actions in the 1990s.

It's been nearly three weeks since Ms Turei admitted lying to Work and Income (WINZ) to get an increased accommodation benefit when she was a solo mother studying for a law degree in the mid-1990s.

She met with WINZ investigators on Thursday, but hours later Newshub presented her with evidence that was not the extent of her offending.

According to the electoral roll, in 1993 and 1994 Ms Turei was listed at the same Mt Albert address as the father of her daughter. She says she never lived there, and only registered the address so she could vote for a friend in the 1993 election.

She also admitted that a couple of years later her mother was one of her flatmates, but insists they were "financially independent".

"It's time for her to go to save any credibility that the Green Party may have left," ACT leader David Seymour told Newshub on Friday.

"I just feel sorry for James Shaw, who's been busy trying to make the Green Party credible, and yet he's found himself in bed with a crook."

Disquiet on the left

Labour Party co-leader Kelvin Davis admits the new revelations could hinder the left-wing bloc's chances at the election - a sour end to a week which saw Labour bathed in positive coverage following a clean and largely conflict-free change of leadership.

"It's turned to mushy peas for her, hasn't it? It's pretty ugly," Mr Davis told The AM Show.

"If you're going to open up about yourself like that, you've got to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth. Don't leave little bits out."