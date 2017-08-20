Support for cannabis reform getting higher

Public support for cannabis law reform in New Zealand is as strong as ever, the NZ Drug Foundation says, citing poll results.

Of those questioned, 65 percent believed possessing cannabis for personal use should be legalised (28 percent) or decriminalised (37 percent).

Foundation executive director Ross Bell says the split matches a survey a year ago when 64 percent were in favour of change.

"The current system is broken," he said. "Getting a criminal conviction for possessing cannabis ruins peoples' lives and creates huge downstream costs for society."

The foundation wants political parties to make commitments to health-focused drug law during the election campaign.

The poll of 938 people, commissioned by the foundation, was conducted in July.

Mr Bell said it showed cross-party support for change relating to personal use, led by voters for the Green Party (92 percent in favour) and NZ First (68 percent).

Total supporting legalising or decriminalising cannabis:

For personnel possession - 65 percent

Personal growing - 55 percent

Growing for friends - 26 percent

Pain relief - 78 percent

Terminal pain relief - 81 percent

Selling from a store - 34 percent.

At a NORML rally two weeks ago, spokesman Chris Fowlie urged cannabis users to vote "Jacinda over Bill" at the election.

"The Government's piecemeal changes do not change much for patients, who are still needlessly suffering. We are calling for patients and their caregivers to be allowed to grow and use cannabis for health purposes."

On Thursday during a Facebook Live event, Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said "young people in particular" shouldn't be doing time for possession.

"I don't think anyone should be serving a sentence in prison for smoking cannabis. I don't think that's a good response."

While a few thousand people under 25 get drug convictions every year, very few go to jail.

NZN / Newshub.