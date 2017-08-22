Take a look at Labour's new 'positive' campaign ad

Labour has released its new Jacinda Ardern-fronted campaign advertisement.
Ms Ardern says the ad "captures [Labour's] positive vision, and the momentum around Labour."
The advert follows Ms Ardern as she leaves a meeting and travels en route to the party's campaign launch.
"Now's the time to build a better, fairer future for New Zealand," Ms Ardern says in the voice over.
"They will try to convince you not to rock the boat, but we can do better."
Ms Ardern passes by New Zealanders going about their lives - a child getting a hair cut, kids out on their bikes and someone picking up takeaways.
It lays out Labour's priorities:
"Better healthcare, better schools, better transport, cleaner rivers and homes for all."
And concludes with Labour's new campaign slogan:
"I am ready. We are all ready. Let's do this."
