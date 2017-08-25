Teacher bonus scheme to be extended to Auckland

A bonus scheme for teachers in low-decile schools will be extended to schools in the Auckland region, Education Minister Nikki Kaye has announced.

Ms Kaye met with Auckland school principals earlier this week, and confirmed to them that all schools in Auckland would be eligible for a one-off grant for new teachers, of more than $10,000 after three years in the job.

Initially, the voluntary bonding scheme was targeted at low-decile schools to attract teachers to fill job shortages.

It will now be extended to Auckland to incentivise teachers to take up jobs in the area, in response to concerns that jobs aren't being filled due to cost of living and housing pressures.

A spokesperson said the Ministry of Education is reviewing the voluntary bonding scheme, and the changes made will not be dependent on the election outcome.

Earlier this week Ms Kaye announced $3 million in funding would be directed towards boosting teacher numbers, by increasing the Auckland Beginner Teacher Project and increasing the availability of relocation grants.

Speaking to The Nation at the beginning of July, Ms Kaye told Lisa Owen she was not looking at paying for teachers living in expensive areas such as Auckland.

"There is additional funds going into the Auckland system, but it's not going to be via salaries," she said.

Newshub.