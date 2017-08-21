The Ardern effect: 45-minute wait for a selfie

The 'Ardern effect' is in full swing in Tauranga, where people queued for nearly an hour for selfies with the Labour Party leader.
Media waited in the wings while Labour leader Jacinda Ardern wrapped up meeting and greeting her supporters - for a full 45 minutes.
The huge crowd gathered to watch Ms Ardern announce a regional rail plan that would see passenger train services to Auckland and Hamilton, a policy very similar to one announced by the Greens last week.
