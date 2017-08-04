The art of politics: Painting a picture of the 2017 election

Politics can be bleak. It can be frustrating. It can be cray. Donald Trump. Brexit. Jacinda Ardern being asked about babies. Need I say more?

In the midst of all this, the internet can also provide a ray of joy. Most political parody or satire accounts are objectively terrible, but once an election cycle at least one brave, anonymous nerd steps up and brings hope to a tired nation.

In 2014 it was @neetflux - gone too soon - who photoshopped New Zealand politicians into classic movie posters.

This time around it's @NZAHparallels.

The concept is simple, but hilarious: New Zealand politics photos juxtaposed with classic artworks.