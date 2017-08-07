The Māori Party's Marama Fox and her big political plans

Marama Fox has big plans and wants to stay in Parliament after September 23.
Newshub's Mitchell Alexander was brave and jumped on a horse with the Māori Party co-leader to hear what makes her tick.
She discusses mental health, why she wants to scrap student loans, and why non-Māori should care about the Māori Party.
Ticked Off is an ongoing series keeping you in the know with what's going on this election year.
Every week we'll talk to the big players running for power about their key policies and what they stand for.
What ticks you off?
