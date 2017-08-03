The Opportunities Party offers Labour all its policies

Gareth Morgan has made it no secret that he doesn't want to be in Parliament, but The Opportunities Party (TOP) leader is now suggesting he could withdraw his party altogether.

But that's only if Labour were to adopt all of his party's policies.

Dr Morgan says Labour needs to be revitalised to ensure two strong parties are fighting for the "major prize" - to be in Government.

He's offered for his party policies to become new Labour leader Jacinda Ardern's policies.

"I'm just saying to Jacinda, take it. All I want is policy advancement in New Zealand," he told Radio New Zealand on Thursday.

"I don't care who implements it, I'm not into personality politics. I'm only interested in policy."

TOP has 15 policies, including working toward an unconditional basic income, a plan to attract "truly skilled" migrants and lifting the legal age for buying alcohol from 18 to 20.

Dr Morgan said if all policies were adopted there would be no need for his party to remain in the election race.

NZN