The Opportunities Party releases party list

The Opportunities Party (TOP) has released its party list of 26 candidates - less than a month out from the election.

Dr Gareth Morgan is in the top spot as leader, with deputy leader Geoff Simmons number two and Teresa Moore number three.

Mr Simmons is an economist who has worked for Dr Morgan's Morgan Foundation. Ms Moore has worked in tourism and believes a clean, green image is necessary for maintaining the tourism industry.

Dr Morgan said the list ranking was a difficult process because "every one of them is in politics for the right reason, to make real change in people's lives through promoting innovative policies."