Todd Barclay's Clutha-Southland replacement chosen

The replacement candidate for embattled National MP Todd Barclay's electorate has been chosen.

Mr Barclay announced he wasn't going to stand for Clutha-Southland at the upcoming election, after it was revealed he secretly recorded staff member Glenys Dickson in his electorate office.

Nearly two months later, his replacement has been selected.

Hamish Walker stood for National in the Dunedin South seat last election, but lost to Labour's Clare Curran.

The 32-year-old was the first to announce he was interested in Mr Barclay's spot.

He lives in the Clutha-Southland electorate with his partner, Penny, and says he's "ready to hit the ground running".

"Although National has had strong support from Clutha-Southland, I'm taking nothing for granted," Mr Walker said.

Prime Minister and National leader Bill English, who held the seat before Mr Barclay, has also been implicated in the scandal.

It's been revealed he texted the staffer hundreds of times in the months after she left, despite claiming he didn't know what was going on in the office.

However Mr English claims he had "no official role" in the employment dispute and says he's since deleted the messages.

Newshub.