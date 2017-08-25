Treasury did not break election rules by using National slogan – State Services Commission

The State Services Commission says Treasury did nothing wrong after they appeared to break rules by using the National Party slogan at Wednesday's Pre-Election Economic and Fiscal Update (PREFU).

'Delivering for New Zealanders' appeared during a presentation by Finance Minister and National Party campaign chairman Steven Joyce.

The event was held at the Treasury and is meant to be completely separate from the politics of an election campaign.

But State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes says the Mr Joyce's use of the phrase was unintentional, as he was using an old slideshow.

"The slogan "Delivering for New Zealanders" was used as part of the presentation of Budget 2017 released on 25 May 2017. The Budget is a Government policy statement and the use of the slogan is entirely appropriate.

"The slogan is now being used by the National Party as part of its election campaign.

"I am advised that the presentation delivered by the Minister was put together using a Budget 2017 powerpoint template, which included the slogan."

Treasury is required to remain politically neutral and not to become involved in any aspect of election campaigning.

The commission will not take any further action.

Newshub.

