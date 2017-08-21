What did Peter Dunne do?

United Future leader Peter Dunne announced on Monday morning that he's quitting politics after 33 years in the job.

Mr Dunne will step down at the election, saying that he's sensed a strong mood for change and that includes in the Ōhāriu electorate that he's represented for decades.

Mr Dunne is well known for his signature bowtie and his floppy mop of silvery hair, but what has he been doing during his lengthy political career and what did he stand for?



He's led United Future and has been a Government support partner for fiteen years. United Future has been part of government since 2002. It partnered with Labour from 2002 to 2008 and has been with National since the 2008 election.