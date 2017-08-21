What did Peter Dunne do?

United Future leader Peter Dunne announced on Monday morning that he's quitting politics after 33 years in the job.
Mr Dunne will step down at the election, saying that he's sensed a strong mood for change and that includes in the Ōhāriu electorate that he's represented for decades.
Mr Dunne is well known for his signature bowtie and his floppy mop of silvery hair, but what has he been doing during his lengthy political career and what did he stand for?
He's led United Future and has been a Government support partner for fiteen years. United Future has been part of government since 2002. It partnered with Labour from 2002 to 2008 and has been with National since the 2008 election.
He's held ministerial positions for both Labour and National led governments. Mr Dunne was Minister of Revenue and Associate Minister of Health from 2005 to 2013, and Associate Minister of Conservation from 2011 to 2013. He was a minister in the fourth and fifth Labour government, and the fifth National government. He's currently Minister of Internal Affairs, and an Associate Minister for Conservation and Health.
He's written two books. Mr Dunne's books Home is Where My Heart Is (2002) and In the Centre of Things (2005) set out his centrist political views.
He's advocated for New Zealand to become a republic. Mr Dunne said one of his biggest regrets about leaving Parliament is that he won't be there to see New Zealand become a republic with its own head of state
He's argued for superannuation to be flexible. The United Future has proposed that superannuitants be able to choose when they begin receiving their allowance. They'd be paid more if they waited longer before beginning the scheme, or could receive less if they applied earlier.
He's a bowtie style icon. Mr Dunne is synonymous with the bowtie, it's rare to see him without one. There's even a clothing company called As is the Manner who have made a special tie for him called 'the Dunne'. Here he is modelling it:
Newshub.