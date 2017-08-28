Who should I vote for? Drug policy at a glance

The regulation of marijuana is slowly changing across the world, with many countries moving to legalise both recreational and medicinal cannabis.

In New Zealand, there have been recent adjustments to allow access to medicinal cannabis - though it is tightly controlled. At the moment in our Parliament a bill before the House proposes to legalise cannabis for medicinal use, and at least two political parties are in full support of the legalisation of recreational cannabis through a regulated market.

Here's where the parties stand on drug policy, and in particular cannabis:

Liberalisation of cannabis law is opposed by New Zealand First - unless there is first a referendum. The party's justice policy supports "Attitudes which encourage rehabilitation rather than attack the abuse of drugs and alcohol." In terms of legalising medicinal cannabis the party is supportive, but has not yet taken a position on a bill before the house to legalise it. The party intends to decide after it has heard submissions to the bill. Read NZ First's policy.

National does not support the legalisation of cannabis. It's unclear whether the party will support a current bill before the house to legalise medicinal cannabis. While in Government National made an adjustment to the law to allow access to medicinal cannabis oil to be prescribed through medical practitioners, and Bill English has said he'd worry that legalising medicinal cannabis would lead to increased recreational use. The Government's national drug policy statement sets out an intention to minimise drug-related harm and promote health and wellbeing.

The Māori Party supports the legalisation of medicinal cannabis but would want to see a more robust discussion about the legalisation of recreational cannabis. The party supports a less punitive approach to drug use and more focus on rehabilitation, and an increase in kaupapa Māori drug residential treatment centres. The party would invest in more respite care bed for P addicts and more programmes for drug addiction in prisons. Read the party's policies.