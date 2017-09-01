Who should I vote for? Tertiary education policy at a glance

Labour would deliver a $50 boost to both the student allowance and the maximum amount that can be borrowed on living costs. The party would restore the student allowance for postgraduate students and extend it to those studying for more than seven years, such as medical students. It would phase in a policy of three years of free tertiary study, starting with one free year in 2018 and being fully implemented by 2024. It would also introduce a policy for young entrepreneurs, who could apply to swap their three years of free tertiary study for $20,000 of funding to develop a new business. Read Labour's tertiary education policy.

The Green Party would reinstate access to the student allowance for postgraduate students and those studying beyond seven years. The party wants to work towards a universal student allowance by progressively lowering the age at which students cease to be means-tested on their parents' income. The Greens want to consider debt write-off schemes that limit the burden of debt while incentivising graduates to contribute to New Zealand after graduation. They want to adjust loan repayment schemes to begin at higher income levels, and lengthen the repayment holiday for overseas borrowers. They want to review the student allowance, living costs, course-related costs and the accommodation supplement to ensure they're at an "equitable and liveable level". They want to work towards a free tertiary education system by progressively lowering fees, while also launching a funding review of tertiary institutions. Read the Green Party tertiary education policy.

National will lift the accommodation benefit for those on the student allowance by $20 per week for eligible students in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch. The boost for students in areas like Hamilton and Palmerston North will be lower. National does not have plans to reinstate the student allowance for postgraduate students, which it scrapped while in Government in 2013.

ACT believes the student allowance should be eradicated, saying that it's too easy for students who don't need it to access it through their parents' creative accounting. Instead it wants borrowed living costs for all students, with a $40 boost to the weekly amount that can be borrowed. ACT doesn't see the need for any changes to the current student loan scheme.

New Zealand First wants to introduce a universal student allowance for all full-time students, for the duration of their study. It wants to reduce the amount of student debt by offering a dollar-for-dollar repayment scheme, putting a dollar write-down for every year a person living in New Zealand paid off a dollar on their loan. The party would also completely write off the student loans for students who spend five years working in essential skills areas in specified regions. The party would seek to introduce 2000 annual 'First in Family' scholarships. Read New Zealand First's tertiary education policy.

