A day on the campaign with Jacinda Ardern

Jacinda Ardern took her seat in the front row of the Air Chathams plane, destined for Whanganui. It just so happens to be the seat right in front of me.

"Don't worry guys," she turns around and says to the plane. "I've got this."

The flight attendant laughs.

"Let's do this," she says.

Let's bloody not do this, I think. "This" meaning crashing.

During the flight, Ms Ardern is reading some documents. "Leader of the Opposition Briefing Notes" is written across the top. I'm tempted to lean over and get the scoop, but the DPS man next to me deters the urge.

We land, and we hit the road. First stop is an interview with the local rag, the Wanganui Chronicle. I only know this because I see the Crown car is parked outside during my mission to get a coffee.

It's on to Wanganui City College next, where she gets a great pōwhiri from the students. After a few speeches, she opens it up for questions. Kids ask the best questions.

"Would you send that red robot into Pike River? The one Bill English has known about for months?" asks one pupil.

Ms Ardern doesn't know what he's talking about. She didn't catch Newshub on Sunday night.

"Do you hope to be Prime Minister one day?" asks another student. "Hopefully I'll be the Prime Minister in five days," she replies.

"Why did you choose Labour?" pipes up another student. I can't remember her answer. She probably quoted Norman Kirk. She quotes Kirk at every public speech I've been to. And the next stop was no exception.

She walks to Majestic Square instead of taking the Crown car. There is a massive crowd waiting for her, with a band playing on the stage.

For about an hour she is swamped with locals. You'd be forgiven for thinking it's one of Winston Peters' rallies; the supporters are of an older variety.

It's more of an Elderly Quake, instead of the typical Youth Quake.