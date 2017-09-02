ACT launches campaign with education focus

Marking three weeks before voters head to the polls, the ACT Party will officially launch its campaign on Saturday.

ACT leader David Seymour will be joined by the party's top list candidates for the event in Auckland.

After officially launching his own campaign with a special focus on education, Mr Seymour's expected to begin the party's campaign with an education announcement.

The Green Party is also expected to make an announcement on Saturday, centring on the environment.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern will be continuing to campaign in Auckland, while National leader Bill English is campaign in the Bay of Plenty and expected to make an announcement with Conservation Minister Maggie Barry.

Health will also be big on the agenda on Saturday, with the Three debate between National health spokesman Jonathan Coleman and Labour's spokesman David Clark.

