ACT proposes fund for crime victims

Victims of crime would be paid reparations regardless of whether the offender hands over the money under ACT's latest policy.

As of February $122 million was owed to victims, according to party leader David Seymour, who says that's unfair to those who have been wronged.

"ACT would create a reparation fund so that victims get immediate payment at sentencing," Mr Seymour said.

"This fund would be revenue neutral, as it will be repaid by the offenders."

Under Mr Seymour's plan, the Ministry of Justice would be responsible for collecting the money from offenders, through docking wages or benefits, or confiscating and selling property.

It's the third in a series of justice policies released by the party this week, following a proposed crackdown on parents of truants and boosting penalties and education for young offenders.

NZN