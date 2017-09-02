ACT's $1 billion education plan to pay teachers more

ACT wants to let schools decide how much they pay their own teachers - with no upper limit.

At its campaign launch on Saturday, leader David Seymour said the best teachers end up leaving the profession or going into management, "away from the students that need them most".

"We need the best and brightest graduates teaching our kids," he told the party faithful at the Ellerslie Events Centre in Auckland. "But the incentive is just not there."

Mr Seymour said teachers are leaving Auckland in droves because they can't afford to stay.

"They can't afford a home. They're moving out of the city, or they leave the profession entirely."