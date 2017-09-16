Ardern returns to political roots

Jacinda Ardern is returning to her political roots as the final days of the election campaign approach.

A week out from election day she's taking her campaign to New Plymouth, where she'll spend time with the aunt who helped get her into politics.

Ms Ardern said her aunt knew she was interested in Labour politics and connected her with a local campaign back when she was in high school.

"In my school holidays I would drive down there and I would campaign for Harry Duynhoven," she said.

"I cast my first ever vote at New Plymouth Boys' High and it was really where I got started, so she's a huge part of my political history and so is New Plymouth, so it'll be nice to visit."

NZN