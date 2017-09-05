Audience member provides magnificent reactions during Leaders Debate

Leaders debates are important events. They are about finding out how the country's future leader might cope under pressure, what they think of the important issues of our time. And they're about zeroing in on that crowd member with the great reactions.

And, boy, did a member of Newshub's audience deliver.

Seated in the front row, bathed in a pool of light, sat a young man about to discover just how expressive his face is.

As the leaders discussed taxes, poverty, drug law and fiscal holes, one million New Zealanders saw exactly what Samyson Aguilera (unfortunately not his real last name) thought of every argument.

People tweeted screengrabs and replays of his reactions.