Bill English heckled over child poverty during speech

National Party leader Bill English has been interrupted by protests over child poverty, during an election stop at the Vodafone headquarters in Auckland.

The heckler could be heard yelling from the back of the room as Mr English spoke to workers.

"Happy to talk about child poverty," Mr English responded.

"We're going to drop it by 30 percent on the 1st of April, if you didn't hear, and then another 30 percent two or three years later."

The protester was holding a sign that read "Vote Greens".

Newshub.