Bill English NZ's preferred PM on latest Newshub poll

It's neck and neck, but National leader Bill English is New Zealand's preferred Prime Minister in the latest Newshub-Reid Research poll.
According to the poll, National could govern alone, just scraping a majority of 61 seats from 121.
The poll has the Greens on 4.9 percent - too low to enter Parliament without winning an electoral seat. Without them, on this poll Labour would be unable to form a coalition government.
Labour leader Jacinda Ardern is still hugely popular. She's just behind Mr English in the poll, but not by much.
Mr English is on 33.1 percent, a 3-point gain on the last poll.
Ms Ardern also rose, up 1.8 percent to 31.7 percent.
The poll has a margin of error of 3.1 percent and was conducted from September 6 to Septemer 11.
Newshub.