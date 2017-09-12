Bill English NZ's preferred PM on latest Newshub poll Bill English NZ's preferred PM on latest Newshub poll
  • More Weather

RadioLIVE

Listen Now

Bill English NZ's preferred PM on latest Newshub poll

It's neck and neck, but National leader Bill English is New Zealand's preferred Prime Minister in the latest Newshub-Reid Research poll.

According to the poll, National could govern alone, just scraping a majority of 61 seats from 121.

The poll has the Greens on 4.9 percent - too low to enter Parliament without winning an electoral seat. Without them, on this poll Labour would be unable to form a coalition government.

Jacinda Ardern and Bill English are neck and neck on preferred Prime Minister polling.
Jacinda Ardern and Bill English are neck and neck on preferred Prime Minister polling. Photo credit: Newshub.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern is still hugely popular. She's just behind Mr English in the poll, but not by much.

The preferred Prime Minister trend.
The preferred Prime Minister trend. Photo credit: Newshub.

Mr English is on 33.1 percent, a 3-point gain on the last poll.

Ms Ardern also rose, up 1.8 percent to 31.7 percent.

The poll has a margin of error of 3.1 percent and was conducted from September 6 to Septemer 11.

Newshub.