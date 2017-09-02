Bill English: Rowing National to victory?

He's known for his 'walk-runs', and now the Prime Minister has offered his rowing technique up to public scrutiny.

After some gentle coaxing from Newshub's Tauranga cameraman, Bill English got on the rowing machine at Tauranga's Adams sports centre with four under-15 rowers.

The young athletes were performing their monthly 2000m erg test, but their coach told Mr English 500m would do.

Wearing jeans and a business shirt, he managed to maintain a smile as his wife Mary and Tauranga MP Simon Bridges watched on.