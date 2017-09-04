Bill English's Father's Day surprise

The English children are spread pretty far afield.

Luke, the eldest at 29, is studying at the University of Notre Dame in Sydney; Tom works as a doctor in Australia; Maria, 26 and the only girl, is heading to Stanford University to do an MBA; Rory, 24, is in Shanghai at a language school; Bart, 20, is living the scarfie life studying English at Otago University; while Xavier is due to finish up at St Patrick's College in Wellington at the end of the year.

The family keeps in touch via a group chat on WhatsApp.

"Some of it's about dad, but not all of it. It's not all about dad," Tom says.

"Oh come on, hardly any of it is about me," his dad jokes back.

"There's lots more exciting things going on amongst the rest of us but dad gets a little bit of airtime if mum lets him."

Bill English also offered up some advice for parents.

"Don't get too worried about whatever's happening at the time particularly if you're a bit tired, a bit anxious. Things, particularly with little babies, can seem a bit overwhelming. But whatever it is it passes. My mum always said every child has one difficult stage but the rest of it's great."

Tom, of course, threw another of his brothers under the bus in response, this time Rory, who he thinks is the difficult one.

"He's had about 20 years of... It's an extended stage, a protracted stage."

But as Father's Day was the occasion, here was the message from Tom.

"Thanks very much for everything in the first 27 years, bit of time left to prove yourself," he said.

"I inherited your acne and your short stature but I look forward to hopefully inheriting at least the fact you've got a good head of hair."

Bill English, revealed the best Father's Day message he saw that day, wasn't even addressed to him. Someone had sent him a picture of a card their child had made for them.

"It's really good. It says: 'Dad, you're as strong as The Hulk, as fast as a cheetah and as smart as Bill English ... That's the one you should have sent me."

"I don't know if we wrote anything that nice about you ever but I'm glad someone is recognising it," Tom replied.

