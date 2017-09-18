Bill English trying to pull in support for Tukituki candidate

While water pollution is an issue nationwide for voters, it could play a crucial role in the Hawke's Bay electorate of Tukituki.

National has held the seat since 2005, but its new candidate, Lawrence Yule, is under pressure for his handling of the Havelock North water contamination crisis.

Bill English was on Monday pulling pints hoping to pull in votes for his Tukituki candidate. The National leader was in Hawke's Bay to support Mr Yule, the former Hastings Mayor.

Mr Yule has faced criticism for his handling of the Havelock North water contamination last year, which caused a gastric illness outbreak that affected 5500 people and was linked to three deaths.

In fact, sources from both National and Labour have told Newshub Tukituki is now a marginal seat because of the fallout from the contamination crisis.



Mr Yule says he's taking nothing for granted.

His opponent, Anna Lorck, has been campaigning since last election and she's fairly confident.

Plenty of locals on Monday wanted photos with Mr English, but the former Mayor? Not so popular.

Newshub.