National Party leader Bill English will talk to Winston Peters this week in an attempt to ensure a coalition deal.

Mr English told The AM Show his staff have been in touch with Mr Peters' staff, but he has not yet spoken to Mr Peters himself.

"I'd expect to have a call in the next couple of days. It's important that we get in contact and then there can be a discussion about how the negotiations are going to be set up."

Both National and Labour need the NZ First leader's support to form a coalition government.

However, Mr English realises National Party views don't always line up with New Zealand First.

"We'll be spending some time this week going through our policies and his policies to see where the common ground is.

"There's going to be any number of issues on which the National Party has positions which NZ First disagrees with. They will want to use their opportunity and position of influence to have a government with position that are different from ours."

"I'm confident that if we go into a discussion with Mr Peters that recognises the strength of the support for National's campaign, that respects his role - because he has the seats that are needed in Parliament and therefore going to have a significant influence on policy - then we'll be able to succeed."

Mr Peters has been the kingmaker twice in his long and storied political career, leaning both to the right and left.

In 1996 he helped a National-led Government over the line in return for the role of Deputy Prime Minister, while in 2005 he joined a Labour-led coalition under Helen Clark, becoming Foreign Minister.

The other option for National would be a coalition with the Green Party.

However, Mr English said it would be unlikely at this point.

"They'd have to show some indication of interest. Because of their clearly articulated public position ruling National out, they would have to indicate that position was changing and there has been no indication."

Mr English said even though the National Party fell short of securing a majority of votes, the election results were better than he expected.

"We got by far the most votes. In a campaign where Labour had the chance to be the biggest party, we probably did better, they probably did worse than we expected. It was a very satisfying result in a pretty testing campaign."

