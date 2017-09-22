Cheeky kids thrust for Bill English

Last time he led the party into an election National scored its lowest-ever result, wining just 21 percent of the vote.

But Newshub's final poll before election day put National on 45.8 - a stunning result after nine years of being in Government. That's only one point ahead of the Labour-Greens bloc however, with both sides probably preparing to put in a call to Winston Peters on Saturday night.

"We've been a pretty effective Government, but this election is going to be really close," said Mr English. "We've said for a while it's a drag race between the two big parties."

Mr English says National's polling more than twice what it was in 2002 because of its track record over the last nine years - of which Mr English was Finance Minister for eight.

"We've just got a much better team, I'm a much more experienced leader, we've got a great plan looking ahead," he told host Duncan Garner.

"It's quite different from them, and I've enjoyed it. I've enjoyed the campaign probably more than I expected. I think we've run a good campaign, a strong campaign, focused on what's going to matter to New Zealanders after the election."

Mr English made a few final promises for voters too, ruling out increasing GST, any new petrol taxes, water levies and cuts to student allowances.

He did admit however the Government is investigating a charge on water bottlers.

"We think it's pretty hard to do it, but they're having a look at it."

Newshub.