Cheeky kids thrust for Bill English

It might be Jacinda Ardern hoping for a 'youthquake' at the polls, but it was Bill English attracting the kids' attention on Friday morning.
His appearance on The AM Show from Taupo was gatecrashed by a group of kids, standing behind the Prime Minister as he made a last-ditch bid for votes.
The kids - perhaps a bit young to vote - waved and danced as Mr English talked up his party's economic credentials ahead of Saturday's final day of voting.
The Taupo tweens waved, danced and one even offered up a few groin thrusts in Mr English's general direction.
Halfway through the interview the gang crossed the road to be closer to the action, but something obviously spooked them - once within a few metres of the Prime Minister, they sheepishly just stood there. No more groin thrusts.
Mr English hasn't been spooked by the rise of Labour however, appearing relaxed and confident he'll still have a job come Sunday.
Last time he led the party into an election National scored its lowest-ever result, wining just 21 percent of the vote.
But Newshub's final poll before election day put National on 45.8 - a stunning result after nine years of being in Government. That's only one point ahead of the Labour-Greens bloc however, with both sides probably preparing to put in a call to Winston Peters on Saturday night.
"We've been a pretty effective Government, but this election is going to be really close," said Mr English. "We've said for a while it's a drag race between the two big parties."
Mr English says National's polling more than twice what it was in 2002 because of its track record over the last nine years - of which Mr English was Finance Minister for eight.
"We've just got a much better team, I'm a much more experienced leader, we've got a great plan looking ahead," he told host Duncan Garner.
"It's quite different from them, and I've enjoyed it. I've enjoyed the campaign probably more than I expected. I think we've run a good campaign, a strong campaign, focused on what's going to matter to New Zealanders after the election."
Mr English made a few final promises for voters too, ruling out increasing GST, any new petrol taxes, water levies and cuts to student allowances.
He did admit however the Government is investigating a charge on water bottlers.
"We think it's pretty hard to do it, but they're having a look at it."
